Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Rises By 116.2%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,800 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the June 15th total of 230,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 452,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXSL. Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.81.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $4,929,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth $987,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth $276,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
