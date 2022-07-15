Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Grows By 352.2%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a growth of 352.2% from the June 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 79,373 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter worth $187,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.42. 43,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,634. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.