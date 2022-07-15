Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Declines By 80.9%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $15.28. 38,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,174. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKFRY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 160 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Danske raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.13.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

