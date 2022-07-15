Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Declines By 80.9%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AB SKF (publ) Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $15.28. 38,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,174. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About AB SKF (publ)
AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.
