Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Up to $1.56

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.62. Sharecare shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 3,290 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $534.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sharecare by 11,497.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,235,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,449 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at $1,828,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at $2,687,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter valued at about $1,094,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.