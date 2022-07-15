Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

Service Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -6.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $6.14 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

SVC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Service Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.