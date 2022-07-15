Seedify.fund Trading Up 14.1% Over Last Week (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00007075 BTC on popular exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $36.26 million and $2.28 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052141 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024312 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001852 BTC.
Seedify.fund Coin Profile
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Buying and Selling Seedify.fund
