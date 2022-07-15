Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Rating) shares were down 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Approximately 3,024,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,728,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £2.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.55.

Scirocco Energy Company Profile

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 4.29% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

