Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,571 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.7% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.14. 6,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,885. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

