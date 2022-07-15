Scholastic (SCHL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.75.

SCHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

