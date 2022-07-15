Scholastic (SCHL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st.
Scholastic Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.75.
SCHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hedge Fund Activity
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scholastic (SCHL)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.