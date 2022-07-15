Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Kiltearn Partners LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,487,400 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 5.0% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Schlumberger worth $117,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $31.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

