Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives $44.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($42.00) to €45.50 ($45.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $20.07 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.3967 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sampo Oyj’s payout ratio is 50.18%.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

