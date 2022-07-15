Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBR traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,481. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $90.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 707.91% and a net margin of 95.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $205,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

