RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.78 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $20,897.78 or 0.99727095 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $63.78 million and approximately $6,501.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,052 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

