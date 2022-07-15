Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $112.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.58.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $90.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

