Reviewing Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) and Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annovis Bio has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Annovis Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $270,000.00 377.59 -$56.67 million ($0.85) -1.32 Annovis Bio N/A N/A -$14.49 million ($2.16) -6.20

Annovis Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Checkpoint Therapeutics. Annovis Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkpoint Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Checkpoint Therapeutics and Annovis Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Annovis Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,105.36%. Annovis Bio has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 422.39%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Annovis Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Annovis Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics -26,592.46% -173.15% -118.75% Annovis Bio N/A -37.83% -36.86%

Summary

Annovis Bio beats Checkpoint Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells. It is also developing Olafertinib, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, as a treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103, a selective and potent small molecule inhibitor of bromodomain and extra-terminal bromodomains; and anti-carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a fully human preclinical antibody to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. The company has collaboration agreements with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize certain assets in connection with its licenses in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annovis Bio, Inc., a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders. It is also developing ANVS405 for protecting the traumatic brain injury and stroke; and ANVS301, which is in Phase I clinical trials to increase cognitive capability in later stages of AD and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

