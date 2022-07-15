Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Americas Silver Corp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Americas Silver from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.54 on Friday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $100.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 113.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Americas Silver by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,797,712 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Americas Silver by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,711,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 134,307 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Americas Silver by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 138,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,919 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

