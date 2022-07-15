Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target Lowered to €16.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €17.50 ($17.50) to €16.50 ($16.50) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Repsol from €15.90 ($15.90) to €16.80 ($16.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Repsol to €15.20 ($15.20) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Repsol from €13.00 ($13.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Grupo Santander downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repsol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol Stock Performance

OTCMKTS REPYY traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $11.98. 87,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Repsol had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $19.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.