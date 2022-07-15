Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 2,700.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of 2,650.00.

OTCMKTS RELOF opened at 18.00 on Tuesday. Relo Group has a 12 month low of 18.00 and a 12 month high of 18.00.

Get Relo Group alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Relo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.