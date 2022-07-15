Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.23.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.66. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $903.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,927,331.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $418,695. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Redfin by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

