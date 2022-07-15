Raise (RAISE) Achieves Market Cap of $49,914.70

Raise (RAISE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Raise has traded flat against the US dollar. Raise has a market capitalization of $49,914.70 and approximately $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Raise

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

