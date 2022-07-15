Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

