Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company.

In other Qualys news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,174,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,538 shares of company stock worth $9,079,167 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $120.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.62. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.75. Qualys has a 1 year low of $97.01 and a 1 year high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

