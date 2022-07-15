QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

QCOM stock traded up $5.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.43. The company had a trading volume of 394,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,861,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $158.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.