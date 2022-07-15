Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Trading Down 14.1%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Rating) shares traded down 14.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.40 and last traded at $64.40. 1,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93.

Get Qt Group Oyj alerts:

Qt Group Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QTGPF)

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design and development tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs offers cross-platform development solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.