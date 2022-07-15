Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Boosted by Analyst

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastenal in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

