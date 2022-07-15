Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for WisdomTree Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree Investments’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.55 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 93.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 99,116 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 787.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,589 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

