Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Cut by Analyst

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.