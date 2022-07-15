Public Mint Price Tops $0.0197 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $49,100.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00033037 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

