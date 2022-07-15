Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.88

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Provident Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.