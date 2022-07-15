Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Gap Down to $112.33

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $112.33, but opened at $110.00. Progressive shares last traded at $114.11, with a volume of 21,216 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

Progressive Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.11. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 13.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 33.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 11.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

