ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.72. ProFrac shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 3,264 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ProFrac from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

ProFrac Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

