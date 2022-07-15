Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.0% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 73.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

QQQ traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,330,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

