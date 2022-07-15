PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 114.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,687 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,244 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

