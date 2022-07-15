PrairieView Partners LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,428 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

