Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $577.17

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 577.17 ($6.86) and traded as high as GBX 602 ($7.16). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 572 ($6.80), with a volume of 16,626 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, July 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 575.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 628.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60. The firm has a market cap of £274.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,284.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.43), for a total value of £17,212.50 ($20,471.57). Also, insider James Mills bought 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 623 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,886.16 ($23,651.47).

Porvair Company Profile (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

