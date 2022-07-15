Polkadex (PDEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.03 Million

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Polkadex has a total market cap of $11.03 million and $138,358.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00007075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00052073 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024383 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001852 BTC.
Polkadex Coin Profile
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
Polkadex Coin Trading
