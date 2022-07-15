Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pola Orbis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pola Orbis’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Pola Orbis stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Pola Orbis has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM × THREE brand names.

