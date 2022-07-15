Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $17.75

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $17.30. Plug Power shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 521,043 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Plug Power Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Plug Power by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

