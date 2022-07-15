Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) Shares Down 13%

Playmaker Capital Inc. (OTC:PMKRF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Playmaker Capital from C$1.15 to C$0.95 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Playmaker Capital alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34.

Playmaker Capital Inc operates as a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media, and technology. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playmaker Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playmaker Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.