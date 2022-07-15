Piper Sandler Lowers Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $30.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.