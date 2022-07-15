Piper Sandler Boosts Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $40.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $20.47 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $740.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.16.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $15,324,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 79.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 216,149 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

