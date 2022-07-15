Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up to $17.56

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $20.20. Pinterest shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 345,206 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Pinterest Trading Up 12.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 664,443 shares of company stock worth $12,278,009. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after buying an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 909.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,813 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

