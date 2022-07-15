Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up to $17.56

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $20.20. Pinterest shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 345,206 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21.
In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 664,443 shares of company stock worth $12,278,009. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after buying an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 909.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,813 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
