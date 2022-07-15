Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,637 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 5.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Total Return ETF

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,167.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 78,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.98. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,206. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.02.

