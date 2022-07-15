Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Up 419.9% in June

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, an increase of 419.9% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Down 6.2 %

PNGAY stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 177,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,687. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.13.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.11%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

