Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $23.45

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $24.00. Pharvaris shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHVS shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.99.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pharvaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pharvaris by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in Pharvaris by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,908,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

