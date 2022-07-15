Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $23.45

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $24.00. Pharvaris shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHVS shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pharvaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pharvaris by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in Pharvaris by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,908,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharvaris (PHVS)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.