Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Shares Down 6.7%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) was down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 295,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,221,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Petroteq Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.41 million and a PE ratio of -9.00.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Petroteq Energy Inc. will post -0.0102 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.