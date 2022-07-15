Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Persimmon Stock Performance

Shares of PSMMY stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,993. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53. Persimmon has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $84.48.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $2.7061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Persimmon

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($42.58) to GBX 2,830 ($33.66) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,802.00.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

