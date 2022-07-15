PEPS Coin (PEPS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $531.00

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $992,313.85 and $531.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006374 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00130409 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars.

