Penta (PNT) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Penta (PNT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Penta coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Penta has a total market cap of $121,756.48 and approximately $23.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Penta has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,070.90 or 1.00008975 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Penta Profile

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Penta

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.