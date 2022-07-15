Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given “Underperform” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.36.

PEB stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 30,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

